Lahore - The 8th Pak Pharma Expo 2019 will be held on Jan 15-17 at Expo Centre Lahore.

The three-day exhibition and conference is being organized by Prime Event Management and is supported by Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Association (PPMA) and Group of Researchers and Intellectuals of Pakistan (GRIP).

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will inaugurate the expo. Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Health Minister Punjab, Zahid Saeed, Chairman PPMA, Chaudhry Ansar Farooq, PPMA North, Amjad Ali Jawa, CEO Wilshire Lab. Hamid Raza, CEO Nuetra Pharmaceutical, Shahzaib Akram and former chairman PPMA and Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Vice Chancellor, Punjab University, Lahore will be guests of honor at the inaugural ceremony.

Director Prime Event Kamran Abbasi said that this event will be a very important mile stone in promotion of pharma and healthcare industry of Punjab. It will bring together all the stakeholders of pharmaceutical industry under one roof for a three days event.

The exhibition will provide an excellent opportunity of one to one contact for all those who are interested in to promote their products and service to pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan. Meetings and discussion on the sideline of the exhibition will help participants in shaping and formulating future strategies and business plans.