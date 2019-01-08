Share:

LAHORE-Taking us back to a pre-partitioned time, Aangan begins with a narration of a timeless tale of love between a servant boy and a begum. Venturing into a time when status and public image a very big issue hovering over every individual’s head, our storyline begins to unravel.

Taking a leap of faith, the heroine ‘Salma’ played by the lovely Sonya Hussyn let’s lose all societal pressures and opts for love over all other things.

Setting the benchmark for the rest of the female leads in the drama, Salma’s character is a celebration of strength, grit and resilience which perhaps was undermined by the general populace in those days. Aangan presents a refreshing perspective of women during the 1940s.

The power play between the femme fatale, her hero and her tormentors (the society) is a tale appearing in narratives time and time again. One might have overlooked the story altogether if it weren’t for the execution of narrative performed by a brilliant combo of actors and actresses. Kudos to the producer, director, actors and actress for capturing and unveiling the plot brilliantly.

We were saddened to witness Salma and Subhan’s love story end so abruptly.

Heartbroken after the third episode, we wish their story lasted a little longer. The story took a turn when the lovely Salma has been suffering from Tuberculosis and even though she knew her fate, she tried staying positive in life while drawing and fueling her love for her unborn child and Subhan. Salma’s death brings a strong reaction from some of the family members particularly the Amma Jaan running into the house screaming like a frantic woman blaming Abba Jaanfor her daughter’s death.

A standing ovation is due for the two main leads already revealed in the story - Salma(played by Sonya Hussyn) and Subhan (played by Ahsan Khan), for channeling atale dating back to the days of the Nawabs -adrama genre which is a first for both the actors. Sonya Hussyn, in a very short span of time has already raised the bar of acting for Sajal Aly and MawraHoccane (the other female leads).

Weaved to perfection, the duo’s mannerism and the dialogue delivery are spot on. So far, we have thoroughly enjoyed the attention to detail with costumes and set design complimenting each and every character of the drama.

Hoping to be hooked on for the rest of the episodes too.