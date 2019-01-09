Share:

islamabad - AIOU Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum on Tuesday said that the tutors’ selection system of Allama Iqbal Open University would be revised from this year to enhance credibility and efficiency of the distance learning.

Addressing the university’s tutors from Rawalpindi region on the eve of autumn semester 2018 here, he said that the purpose of revision would be to improve the evaluation and assessment mechanism of the teaching process.

There would be fresh tutors’ appointments and the credentials of the existing ones would be rechecked. Their appointment might be on basis of academic session.

Dr Qayyum said that the tutorial system would be transformed to make the contents’ delivery system best one and to achieve the target of quality education.

He said that being the university’s backbone, the regional campuses would also be transformed with the induction of new technology and upgrading their infrastructure network.

There would be smart use of online teaching and learning process, he said, adding manual and human intervention would be minimum, so that the efficiency of evaluation and assessment could be ensured.

He assured that there would be fair and transparent process in the registration of tutors. He hoped that the university’s tutors, which were around 90,000 across the country, would perform their duties with a sense commitment and dedication. It is way to pay back to the country, what had been spent on them, he added.

The tutors’ meeting and briefing session was also addressed by the University’s Registrar Dr Zaigham Qadeer, Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh and Director Rawalpindi region Dr Malik Tuqeer Ahmed.