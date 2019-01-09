Share:

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations (UN) Maleeha Lodhi has been selected to help organise a high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child during its 74th session, the UN announced.

The announcement was made at a briefing in New York by the spokesperson of the UNGA President Maria Fernanda Espinosa.

“UNGA President Espinosa has appointed Ambassador Lodhi and Bulgarian Ambassador Georgi Velikov Panayotov as co-facilitators to ‘help with consultations with member states on the organizational and procedural arrangements’ for the high-level plenary meeting,” spokesperson Monica Grayley said.

She added that the two diplomats will also finalise the modalities resolution for the meeting through an open and transparent consultative process.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) is a human rights treaty which sets out the civil, political, economic, social, health and cultural rights of children.