Share:

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab has arrested three drug-traffickers and recovered narcotics from them. According to an ANF spokesman, the force conducted raids outside different educational institutions of Faisalabad, Sialkot and Multan, arrested drug-traffickers and recovered one kilogram of ice, three kilograms of charas and 115-gram heroin. Those arrested were identified as Ghulam Abbas, Amer and Zaheeruddin.