ISLAMABAD - The military top brass on Tuesday resolved to continue its efforts for bringing enduring peace in the country while supporting all initiatives being taken towards regional peace.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 217th Corps Commanders’ monthly conference held in Rawalpindi.

“The forum reviewed the geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country,” said military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement issued after the meeting.

It said that progress of the ongoing operations, fencing along Pak-Afghan border, situation along eastern border including Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting innocent citizens and Afghan reconciliation process were also discussed.

The forum also reviewed the security situation both internal and external environment with special focus to progress on the ongoing military operation Raddul Fassad, Indian ceasefire violations as well as peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Taking serious view of the Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LoC), the military leadership voiced its concern and resolved to respond with a befitting response to the unprovoked firing of Indian security forces and their deliberately targeting of innocent civilians.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal on Monday last had summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh over the killing of a civilian in the unprovoked firing by the Indian forces along the LoC.

Faisal condemned the indiscriminate firing carried out by the Indian occupation forces in the Bagsar Sector.

In 2018, the Indian forces carried out more than 330 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the death of 14 civilians and injuries to 65 others.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1,970 ceasefire violations.

In a related development on the Afghan situation, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi earlier Tuesday said after his meeting with visiting Afghan President’s Special Envoy on Afghan Reconciliation Process Omer Daudzai that peace in Afghanistan is not only guarantor of stability in Afghanistan but also for the entire region.

Pakistan supports political resolution of lingering Afghan dispute through Intra-Afghan dialogue under its official policy of Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process to bring about lasting peace in the region.

Pakistan has been playing the role of a facilitator in the peace and reconciliation process with very clear interest in view that peace in Pakistan was largely lined to peace in Afghanistan.

Among various key initiatives Pakistan had taken while cooperating with the Afghan government includes fencing of its long and harsher border with Afghanistan in order to forestall the cross border movement of the militants.