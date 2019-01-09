Share:

LAHORE - Governing the conduct of legislators in a legislature has always been a tricky business especially when it comes to dealing with the opposition members.

House speaker has to be very careful about when to give the Assembly floor to a lawmaker and when to restrain this privilege in a particular situation. At times, speaker’s rejection of a point of order sought by a member on the opposition benches may land the Treasury in trouble.

It is because every lawmaker in a house is armed with a lethal weapon. Sensing lack of quorum, some naughty legislators may invite Chair’s attention towards an inaccurate house if they don’t get the Assembly floor.

A novice in speaker’s chair, Mian Shafi Muhammad aroused the ire of two lawmakers from the opposition yesterday by rejecting their appeals to speak on point of order. Usually, it is speaker’s decision to grant or refuse permission to a lawmaker to speak in the house. But sometimes he is also guided by the law minister who may ask the chair to give floor to a particular member. He advises so for smooth running of the house business.

During Tuesday’s Assembly sitting, however, the chair was seen taking dictation from Secretary Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayat Ullah Lak sitting just below his podium. At first, they advised the chair to reject a point of order sought by PML-N’s Sami Ullah Khan, and later, by Sheikh Alauddin of the same party.

It is not customary with the Opposition to point out quorum on Private Members’ Day as no official business is undertaken by the house on this day. It was a departure from Assembly traditions when Tahir Parvaiz of the PML-N pointed out quorum in protest against chair’s refusal to entertain a request by Sami Ullah Khan. It came when the house was about to take up a resolution condemning Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in the Indian-held Kashmir.

Two senior ministers, Mohammad Basharat Raja and Ch Zaheeruddin were visibly perturbed over this ill-advice given to the chair by the two senior Assembly officials. Law minister also lodged protest with both the officials in a whisper though, but the face expressions of the minister clearly hinted at his disapproval of what they had done.

This also prompted Raja Basharat and Prosecution Minister Ch Zaheeruddin Ahmad to approach the offended member with a request not to leave the house to help the Treasury complete the quorum. The Opposition members obliged the ministers by not leaving the house despite the fact that one of the opposition members had pointed it out.

This was a rare gesture shown by the opposition members for the Treasury. However, this cooperation was no more there when the chair refused another request for a point of order this time made by Sheikh Alauddin. It was with great difficulty that Treasury managed to complete the required number after five minutes.

Also, the mysterious absence of Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari from the house echoed in the Assembly on the second consecutive day. Citing a press release issued by the office of the deputy speaker about his meeting with a Qatari Prince, Sami Ullah Khan pointed out to the chair that Dost Mazari was in Rahim Yar Khan busy in hunting of birds with the Qatari Prince. Prosecution Minister Zaheeruddin rejected the allegation saying that Qatari Prince was not here on a hunting trip. He, however, admitted that wildlife preservation activities were going on in the said district with the help of Qatari Prince.

Following minister’s rebuttal, Saeed Akbar Niwani of the PTI spilled the beans on the Assembly floor. He disclosed that hunting activities were being carried out in Bhakkar district where some Qatari Prince had also set up hunting camps last month. Mr Niwani’s statement carried weight as he belongs to that district. Following this disclosure from a ruling party member, one could see visible signs of irritation on the faces of Ch Zaheeruddin and Mohammad Basharat Raja. Ch Zaheeruddin then rose from his seat to clarify that he had informed the house on this issue about Rahim Yar district only.