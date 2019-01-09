Share:

SYDNEY - Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the three ODIs against Australia and the limited-overs series in New Zealand, the BCCI announced on Tuesday (January 8). Mohammed Siraj has been included in the ODI squad while Siddarth Kaul will join the side for the three T20Is in New Zealand.

Bumrah bowled 157.1 overs in the four-Test series against Australia and picked 21 wickets at an average of 17. Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami too bowled over 100 overs with the latter clocking 136.4 overs. “Keeping in mind the workload of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia,” the BCCI release said.

Siraj picked up seven wickets in his last Ranji Trophy game against Punjab and showed good form in the three first-class games against New Zealand A in New Zealand as well. Kaul has ten wickets in his last two first-class games against Kerala and Hyderabad. He also picked up seven wickets in the three List A games against New Zealand A including a four-wicket haul in the final game of the three-match series.

India start their three ODI series against Australia on January 12 and end the tour in Melbourne on January 18. Then they head to New Zealand for five ODIs from January 23 and before playing the final of the three T20Is on February 10. Australia are scheduled to tour India in February and March ahead of the 2019 World Cup for five ODIs and two T20Is.

INDIA SQUAD FOR AUSTRALIA ODIS: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

INDIA SQUAD FOR NZ T20Is: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul.