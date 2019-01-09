Share:

PR Lahore - The electricity workers demanded the government control the price hike of essential items by taking action against profiteers, hoarders and black marketeers.

They demanded raise in the wage of workers employed in the Government and private sector commensurate with price hike . They also called for constructing dams to overcome water shortage and provide cheaper electricity to the industries and domestic consumers.

These demands were raised at the National Conference of Electricity Bill Distributors and Meter Readers. It was held under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workeras Union CBA. General Secretary Khurhid Ahmed urged the electricity workers to perform their duties for the service of consumers diligently. He said that their demands would be got resolved in a bilateral meeting to be held with the management.