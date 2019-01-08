Share:

OKARA/HAFIZABAD-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ch Saleem Sadiq said that the national institutions were performing their duties against the corrupt elements quite lawfully.

Talking to media here, he said that the references against the former rulers were filed before the PTI government came to power. “The national institutions of accountability have been performing their responsibility by dealing with these references. The decisions were being given by the courts; the present government was merely taking care of its constitutional responsibilities. He was talking with press members here,” he stated. He said that the people had given a mandate to the PTI to rule the country, and the PTI would utilise this mandate to strengthen Pakistan by working for the welfare of the masses. He added that the PTI government had been devising the policies which could bring prosperity to the common man.

He stated: “The government will fulfil all its promises. The accountability process will continue unabated. If someone is accused of corruption, he should prove his innocence in court.”

TWO DIE IN CAR-TRAILER COLLISION

Two men died while as many were injured in collision between a car and a trailer here on Sunday. The accident occurred on National Highway. Two car passengers died on the spot while two others were injured. They were rescued by Rescue 1122 and were rushed to hospital.

PTI to continue struggle

against corrupts

The PTI government would continue its struggle against the corrupt elements and would strive to resolve the problems of the masses, MNA Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti said. While inaugurating Rs80 million sui gas provision project in Banghar village, he said that the leaders of the PPP and the PML-N were fully exposed and they would not be able to save their skins due to their loot and plunder during the last three decades.

He further said that their rivals in the district had showed little interest in the development of the district as a result of which masses were deprived of basic amenities. Now we would strive to remove sense of deprivation among the masses of the district and spare no pains to provide all sorts of facilities and to remove their sense of deprivation, he added.

Prominent among those who also addressed the gathering included Ch. Sikandar Nawaz Bhatti a local leader of PTI, MPAs Mian Mamoon Jaffar Tarar and Mian Ahsan Bhatti and ex-MPA Mian Intisar Hussain Bhatti.

COP DIES OF CARDIAC ARREST

ASI Muhammad Mansha, posted at Kaleke Mandi Police Station, died of cardiac arrest on Monday. He was laid to rest in Sukheke Mandi. The funeral was attended by a large number of citizens, police officers including Regional Police Officer Tariq Abbas Qureshi, DPO Hafizabad Sajid Kiyani and DSP Saddr Muhammad Khalid.

The RPO, DPO and other police officers visited the residence of the deceased, offered Fateha and expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and assured them that all possible facilities and assistance would be provided to them. The deceased Muhammad Mansha had joined Punjab police in 1983 and left three sons, one daughter and a wailing widow. He was respected by the people of the area due to his good reputation.

ROBBED

The driver and the conductor of a van were deprived of Rs4,300 by three armed bandits near Muzaffar Nau bus stop. On the pointation of driver Waseem and conductor Altaf, the Vanike Tarar police have arrested Ikramullah, Saeed Jan and Muhammad Inayat of Baleki and have recovered the snatched amount. The driver was on way to the city when all the three accused intercepted the van and snatched away Rs4,300 from them.

Similarly, two armed dacoits intercepted a rickshaw driver Shahid Mahmood of Kassesay near Thatha Najka and snatched away Rs10,000 from him. The police have registered a case and are investigating.