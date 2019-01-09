Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has decided to launch a crackdown on substandard, illegal and unlicensed cosmetics and other items of daily use and a special task force has been constituted in this regard.

According to a spokesman for the PSQCA, on the directions of PSQCA Director General Abdul Aleem Memon, Standard Development Centre (SDC) Lahore-Zone Director Dr Shehzad Afzal constituted a Special Task Force of assistant directors including Nadeem Chohan, Numan Khaliq, Naveed Malik, Rana Fida Hussain, Majid-ul-Hassan, Ali Turkman, Awn Farooq and heads of Liaison Offices (Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan), which would be led by Deputy Director Asghar Ali.

The task force will conduct raids at different factories, stores and markets to seize illegal and sub-standard cosmetics and other items of daily use, and will initiate legal action also.

In view of increasing number of illegal and sub-standard cosmetics in the country, the department took the decision in the interest of consumers health.

Dr Shehzad Afzal said on the occasion that the department would try its best for protecting rights of consumer, and act immediately after getting any information about illegal and sub-standard items. “The factories even having PSQCA licence will also be checked and prepared items will be sent to labs for tests, and strict legal action will be taken beside canceling their licence if the samples were not found up-to-mark in lab tests,” he added.