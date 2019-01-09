LAHORE - Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has decided to launch a crackdown on substandard, illegal and unlicensed cosmetics and other items of daily use and a special task force has been constituted in this regard.

READ MORE: SC suspends licenses of 16 pilots, 65 crew members for holding fake degrees

According to a spokesman for the PSQCA, on the directions  of PSQCA Director General Abdul Aleem Memon, Standard Development Centre (SDC) Lahore-Zone Director Dr Shehzad Afzal constituted a Special Task Force of assistant  directors including Nadeem Chohan, Numan Khaliq, Naveed  Malik, Rana Fida Hussain, Majid-ul-Hassan, Ali Turkman,  Awn Farooq and heads of Liaison Offices (Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan), which would be led by Deputy Director Asghar Ali.

The task force will conduct raids at different factories,  stores and markets to seize illegal and sub-standard  cosmetics and other items of daily use, and will initiate  legal action also.

In view of increasing number of illegal and sub-standard  cosmetics in the country, the department took the decision  in the interest of consumers health.

Dr Shehzad Afzal said on the occasion that the department  would try its best for protecting rights of consumer, and  act immediately after getting any information about illegal  and sub-standard items. “The factories even having PSQCA licence will also be  checked and prepared items will be sent to labs for tests,  and strict legal action will be taken beside canceling their licence if the samples were not found up-to-mark in  lab tests,” he added.