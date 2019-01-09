Share:

FAISALABAD - An agriculture expert has advised farmers to start cultivation of bitter gourd ‘karela’ from February and complete it by the end of March to get bumper yield. A spokesman of agriculture extension department told APP here Tuesday that growers should cultivate approved varieties of bitter gourd as these had better disease resistance in addition to provide maximum produce. Farmers should use 3.5 or 4 kg seed of Karela for cultivation per acre crop and contact the agriculture department immediately, if they need any assistance or guidance in this regard, he added.