Lahore-A sessions court on Tuesday remarked that all the witnesses had given statements and the proceeding completed so the heroin smuggling case against Czech model Tereza Hluskova will be decided in the current month.

The Czech model was presented before the court while Customs Prosecutor Aftab Ahmad could not turn up which angered the court. The court expressed displeasure on his absence.

Additional Sessions Judge Shehzad Raza said, “In the case, all the witnesses have given their statements and the other proceeding is also complete. This case will be decided withing the current month.”

The court ordered the customs prosecutor’s immediate appearance before the court. On his arrival, the prosecutor sought time, saying that an appeal filed by the Customs in lying pending with the Lahore High Court. On the request, the judge asked, ”Has the LHC stayed the proceeding before this court.” The court then ordered the prosecutor to appear on the next date for arguments.

The model had been taken into custody from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in January when she attempted to smuggle 9kg heroin to UAE as drugs worth Rs150 million had been recovered from her bag.

She had had confessed that she was smuggling heroin to UAE. In her recent statement, she said that she came to Pakistan for modelling and for doing research on Islam. However, she said, the Customs officials apprehended her from the airport. She said the officials thought her as an easy target. She claimed that no drugs were recovered from her luggage.

During inspection, as she was on three-month family visa to Pakistan, nine kilogram heroin was recovered from her possession.

Her alleged facilitator namely Tariq has also been apprehended. Tariq during investigation disclosed that she was sent by his brother’s friend and it wasn’t her first visit. She had also said she was in Pakistan for modeling purposes and did not know who placed heroin in her luggage. She had managed to pass through two security checks when the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Customs officials took her into custody.