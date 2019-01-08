Share:

LOS ANGELES-Dita Von Teese is set to join the cast of Jean Paul Gaultier's 'Fashion Freak Show'.

The 46-year-old burlesque dancer will hit the stage for seven performances of the iconic couturier's shows at the Folies Bergere cabaret in Paris from January 22 and the French designer has revealed it's an ''honour'' to work with the model because she epitomises his brand as she is so ''glamorous'' and ''chic''.

Speaking to WWD, Gaultier, 66, said: ''Dita Von Teese is the most Parisian of all Americans. I have every admiration for her as she has raised burlesque to the rank of a chic, glamorous and popular art. It is an honour to welcome her to the 'Fashion Freak Show.''' The pin-up beauty has previously walked in some of the French fashion house's couture shows and confessed that it's a ''dream'' to star in his all-singing and all-dancing cabaret show, because he has always ''celebrated diversity'' on his catwalks.

In a statement, she said: ''It's an absolute dream to be a part of Jean Paul Gaultier's show at the Folies Bergère. Mr. Gaultier has always celebrated diversity on his runways in a genuine and authentic way. His celebratory show captures the essence of who he is as a creator of distinctive and rare beauty.''

The fashionista's stage show opened last year and tells the story of Gaultier's life.

The performances were meant to come to an end in March, but have proved so popular, their run has been extended until April 21.

Dita already appears in the show via a video cameo alongside Beth Ditto, Anna Cleveland, Josephine Baker, Catherine Deneuve and Farida Khelfa.