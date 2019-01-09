Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan is struggling to ensure that elections in the newly merged districts of erstwhile FATA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not delayed and has decided to establish voter registration and transfer centres in different districts of the KP.

These districts include Orakzai, Bajaur, South and North Waziristan, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, F. R. Bannu, Peshawar, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat and Lakki Marwat for the convenience of the public.

The commission has directed the voters of these districts to get their votes registered as per their permanent or temporary addresses mentioned on the CNICs.

The voters have been asked to submit form number twenty one with the registration centres from 10th to 29th of this month.

The centres will remain open from 9am to 5pm.