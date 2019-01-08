Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ed Sheeran has promised fans he is going to release new music in 2019.

The 'Perfect' hitmaker had previously revealed he won't release his next album until ''late 2020'' as he wanted to take another long break, but he now has a ''collection'' of tracks that he wants to share with the world before he disappears from the public eye again.

The new music is separate to the song he's penned for the forthcoming Beatles movie by Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis, which is as-yet-untitled, which also sees him play himself.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Ed said: ''I've just finished the film and I've got some stuff coming out. ''I can't really say for certain when, or what it is, it's just a collection of songs and I don't know whether it's going to be one song, five, or 15.''

The 'Castle on the Hill' singer - whose shows in 2019 include a homecoming gig in Ipswich, Suffolk, on August 26 - previously said: ''I've got things coming out, I don't know if they're albums. But I've got things coming out. The next 'album album' won't be for a while. ''After this, September is the end of tour next year, then I'm going to do another blackout and go away for a year.

''It worked last time for both me and the public, I think it's good to have a little break. The next album, no earlier than 2020. Late 2020.''

At the beginning of last year, Ed - who similarly took a break in 2015 following his 'Multiply' album to spend time with his fiancee Cherry Seaborn, who is believed to have since married in secret - revealed his fourth full-length LP could be a big departure, as he opened up on the pressure to create constant pop hits.

The 27-year-old chart-topper certainly won't be short of material, as his 'Shape of You' co-writer Steve Mac previously confirmed the pair penned 20 tracks together in five days.