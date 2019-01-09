Share:

KARACHI - Education Minister of Sindh, Syed Sardar has given an ultimatum to private schools in the province to cut down their tuition fee as per the order of the Supreme Court.

In a talk to newsmen in Karachi, the minister warned that he will raid and shut down all private education institutions in “Anil Kapoor-style”, if they do not comply to the apex court’s directives of reducing students’ fee by 20 percent.

In its December 13 ruling, the top court had ordered all those private schools across the country charging above Rs5,000 as monthly fee, to cut down their fee by 20 percent.

The chief justice had also announced that the decision on the percentage of increasing school fee onward, will be taken by the top court solely and “if anyone attempts to close down the school, they will be charged with contempt of court.” On January 4, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar reiterated that the orders given by the Supreme Court for 20 percent reduction in monthly fee of students, is applicable to all private schools across Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood’s veteran actor Anil Kapoor played a role of a protagonist journalist in his 2001 movie “Nayak”.

In the film, Kapoor accidentally becomes the prime minister of India and raids every department of the state involved in corruption.