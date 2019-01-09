Share:

rawalpindi - The encroachers have re-occupied streets and roads in almost all commercial areas of the city which were cleared under grand anti-encroachment operation launched on the directives of Lahore High Court.

Most of the streets of several residential areas have also been converted into commercial centres as the traders have changed houses into shops and godowns.

The residents also complained that influential persons with connivance of the authorities concerned are constructing illegal plazas and shops in residential areas further deteriorating the agonizing situation.

The residents of Gawalmandi said that encroachments in their area were on the rise as RCB authorities were unable to remove encroachments.

Encroachments have become a major problem not only for the motorists, but also for the area residents, while the concerned are taking no action, they said.

The residents complained that encroachments are main reason behind traffic jams, as encroachers have occupied almost half of the road. Not only the motorists, but pedestrians are facing problems because of the encroachments restricting their movement.

“The authorities should play an effective role to remove these encroachers from the roads for smooth flow of traffic,” they urged.

Iqbal, a resident of Gawalmandi, said that one could see the traffic mess in Gawalmandi area as motor workshops have occupied both sides of the road and left no space for movement of pedestrians besides causing the worst traffic jams.

The vehicles are parked in front of the workshops along the road further narrowing the passage on the road traffic as repair work of faulty vehicles is carried out on the road.

Hajira Bibi said that the residents were facing difficulties due to encroachments in various streets of the area.

Imran, another resident said, it was responsibility of RCB to take action against encroachers and those involved in illegal commercial activities in a residential area.

The residents appealed the authorities to take notice of the situation and order action in accordance with the law against the violators. Similarly Illegal construction also needs to be checked so that relief could be provided to the residents, they demanded.