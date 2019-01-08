Share:

Polio is the worst problem in our country due to which thousands of people are dying. According to a report, 725 polio cases were reported in Pakistan in 2018. With a new government promising for a brand new Pakistan, the question is that will we be able to eliminate polio from the country? Another news report stated by Khurso Bakhtiar to eliminate polio from Pakistan duration of 2019, he has did a strong commitment, but after investing billions of money this disease exists in Pakistan, there is less chances to eliminate polio in 2019. Our polio eradication campaigns and campaigners continue to face challenges that they do not in other countries. The PTI should stand on its commitment to eradicate the polio from our country in 2019 for the sake of getting a brand new Pakistan.

AM BALOCH,

Singanisar, January 5.