Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said evidence against them is being found after their arrests.

While speaking to the media after appearing before the Supreme Court in railways losses case, Rafique said, “Evidence against us is not being found but being manufactured.”

“It is a sad tradition in Pakistan that the children of the founders of the country have had to serve jail sentences and if you love this country or speak of democracy then you have to serve the same,” he lamented.

“The government instead of running the country is running behind the opposition. Politicians instead of calling each other thieves should focus on real issues,” the PML-N leader asserted.

Earlier during the hearing, when Rafique was presented in the top court, the chief justice remarked, “We do not summon Khawaja Sb so why does he appear before us? We had sought a reply from the auditor general.”

At this, Rafique’s lawyer, Kamran Murtaza, told the court, “The auditor general submitted a reply in Lahore.” The chief justice then said that they will hear the case when they receive the reply next week.

The hearing of railways losses case was adjourned for one week.