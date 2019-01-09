Share:

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday submitted a report to the anti-terrorism court regarding seizure of the properties owned by Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF), a welfare body of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

ATC-II received the report while hearing a money laundering case against MQM founder and others.

The counter terrorism wing of FIA presented lists of the properties located in Karachi, Hyderabad and Khairpur, and also stated that during the course of investigation regarding money laundering, the agency has learnt that the properties owned by the KKF is likely to be misappropriated by the accused persons nominated in this case.

In its report, the FIA has also informed that the concerned authorities were restrained from transferring the ownership of the KKF properties till the case was not decided.

Ex-Senator Ahmed Ali, one of the accused in the case has submitted his bank transaction record in the court. The FIA requested the court to grant further time to verify the record submitted by the accused.

The court fixed January 17 for further proceeding of the case, and restrained the FIA to arrest the ex Senator Ahmed Ali till the next order.

The ATC repeated non-bailable warrants for the arrest of MQM founder, Altaf Hussain and four other leaders in connection of the alleged money laundering.

The MQM chief along with other party leaders, including former federal minister Babar Ghauri, former senator Ahmed Ali, Karachi’s Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra, Khawaja Sohail Mansoor and Khawaja Rehan have been booked in a case pertaining to alleged money laundering. In prior hearing, the FIA official pleaded the court to grant further time to execute the non-bailable warrants, and stated that the initiative has already been taken in this regard.

The FIA had booked Mr Hussain in October 2017, a year after British investigators had dropped the same probe against him because of “insufficient evidence.

On a complaint of UK-based businessman Sarfaraz Merchant, a case was registered against the London-based MQM supremo in Pakistan.

In last hearing, the FIA official submitted a report stating that as many as 69 bank accounts of the MQM, Altaf Hussain and others had been detected abroad and record of the same had been requisitioned through the Foreign Office. “The reply is still awaited,” he added.

The report stated that during an investigation it had transpired that money was collected from people through extortion and ransom and deposited in the bank accounts of the MQM’s Khidmat-i-Khalq Foundation (KKF).

KKF’s books have been taken into possession during a raid and scrutinised, the report said, adding that it had been found that Rs1.32 billion was collected through these books during 2013-14-15 and the amounts were also deposited through bank transactions in the KKF accounts.