Share:

Sydney - Aaron Finch has acknowledged he should have taken a break from batting during the Test series against India. Finch struggled for form with scores of 0, 11, 50, 25, 8 and 3 in the first three Tests before he was dropped for the Sydney Test. The Australia limited-overs captain scored a 39-ball 42 against Hobart Hurricanes to lead Melbourne Renegades to a win as he prepares for the three-match ODI series against India.

After being axed, Finch didn’t have a single net session before the Big Bash League game and found some form heading into the big-ticket series. “In the past I’ve been very good at being able to manage how much I hit, how much I train in terms of working on feeling good versus working on technique, trying to work on footwork patterns and stuff,” he said.

“It was my choice to keep hitting balls. You’re searching for form, you’re searching for something, and you don’t want to walk out after getting out in a Test match or a one-dayer, or anything, and think ‘jeez if only I had have hit some more balls’. That was a really hard thing to do, to not bat. I know that I’ve had success not batting in the past. I just didn’t have the courage to stick to it.

“I said this before when I was dropped from the one-day team after a really lean run - at times you’d like to have some bullets to fire back, but there are just none.”

Finch had no hesitation in admitting he didn’t put enough runs on the board to hold his place. With the Australia squad for the two Tests against Sri Lanka set to be announced on Wednesday, the opener has no clarity of he’ll make the cut this time. “I hadn’t got any runs,” he said. “That’s the reality. Two 50s in five Tests. I said this before when I got dropped from the one-day team, you’d like to have some bullets to fire back but there’s just none when you’ve made two 50s and average 16 for the series. I think it would have been a pretty easy call to be fair.”

For now, Finch is focussed on the challenge ahead and pulling things back just a touch. After a morale-sapping loss, he would like to end with a series win against the No. 2 ranked ODI side. The selectors have rung in quite a few changes to the squad with several names from the side that took on South Africa late last year being dropped. “Teams are bowling 20 to 25 overs of spin at us at the moment in one-day cricket. It was probably just a different makeup of the side to help navigate through the middle overs. It’s definitely not the end, by any stretch, for Lynny and D’Arcy.”