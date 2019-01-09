A gas pipeline near Bhong area of Sadiqabad caught fire after an explosion in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Local authorities asked the residents of nearby localities to evacuate the area as precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident as flames were rising from the pipeline.
The concerned authorities disconnected the line connection after an hour to avoid further loss. Four fire brigade vehicles and water bouser brought the fire under control.