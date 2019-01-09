Share:

Emergency services responded to multiple reports of suspicious packages found at multiple international consulates across Melbourne, Australia. Police in Australia reported that they were investigating suspicious packages sent to multiple embassies and consulates.

"The packages are being examined by attending emergency services," the Australian Federal Police said in a short statement without providing further details.

The police did not identify the embassies, however, according to media reports, the packages were sent to at least nine international missions in Melbourne including the U.S. and British missions as well as German, Swiss and Indian embassies.

The police noted that they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the British High Commission confirmed that its office in Melbourne had received a suspicious package, noting that all of their staff were safe and accounted for.