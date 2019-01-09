Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered to hear an appeal filed by former premier Nawaz Sharif, seeking bail and suspension of his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference case, within 10 days.

Reportedly, a two-member bench of the court issued directives to its Registrar Office to fix the hearing of the appeal. The plea stated that "transparent trial is the right of every Pakistani national, and it is requested that the writ petition be fixed at an early date.”

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif had asked the court to suspend his sentence and release him on bail in Al-Azizia reference case till the high court decides on his plea against the verdict.

However, the court remarked that the writ petition filed by Nawaz Sharif requesting bail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case, will be heard along with his first appeal challenging the court verdict in the case.

In the appeal, he has claimed that the accountability court’s judgement was based on ‘misunderstanding’ and ‘misinterpretation of the law’, and the evidences were addressed inappropriately.

The application further remarked that the grievances of the accused were not heard and addressed. Furthermore, he has requested the court for a bail until the application of suspension is not heard.

The accountability court on December 24 convicted Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and sentenced him to seven years in prison, and acquitted him in the Flagship reference case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Mega corruption scandal.

Contrarily, the NAB has also filed two appeals in the IHC, the first has sought an extension in Sharif’s sentence from seven to 14 years, and the other has challenged his acquittal in the Flagship Investment reference.

In the 131-page judgement written by the accountability court judge Arshad Malik, reasons of his conviction were mentioned. It said that the prosecution has successfully established all the ingredients of the offence of corruption committed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and that he has failed to provide legal money trail of his assets.

Later, Sharif was arrested from the premises of the accountability court. After spending a night at the Adiyala Jail in Rawalpindi, he was shifted to the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.