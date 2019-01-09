Share:

KARACHI - A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and three police station chiefs were suspended on Tuesday.

Their suspension orders were issued by the Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh during his surprise visit to the different police stations of a city including Docks, Kalri, Kharadar and Mithadar. Karachi police chief not only suspended the four police officials but also asked explanations from the Jackson police station DSP, head Muhrir and duty officer over cleanness work within the police station.

Additional IG Karachi during his surprise visit to the police stations inspected the cleanness work at the police stations and suspended the Docks SHO over failure in controlling the drug peddling in the area while also asked explanation from the Jackson DSP, Head Muhrir and a duty officer over cleanness work in the police station.

Dr Amir Shaikh also suspended the SHOs of the Kharadar and Mithadar police stations over appalling infrastructure of the police stations. Additional IG Karachi also suspended Kharadar DSP over welfare work. Karachi police chief, however, lauded the efforts of the DSP Baghdadi and SHO and SIO Kalri over their performance and also announced certificates for them as well as Karachi police chief also rewarded 35 policemen for their performance and cleanness work.