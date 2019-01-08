Share:

HAFIZABAD: A teenage girl was abducted from Channi Sultan village by two accused including a woman. According to the FIR lodged with the Vanike Tarar police by her father Saifullah son of Feroz, his 13-year-old daughter Rehmana Bibi was alone in the house when accused Tahira Bibi and her father Bagh Ali visited the house and took her outside the house on some pretext and bundled her in a car and fled away to unknown destination. Neither the abductee was recovered nor the accused have been arrested.