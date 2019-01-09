Share:

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the incumbent government attaches high priority to fortify equal rights and opportunities to everyone in order to ensure justice, equality and rule of law.

The Governor Sindh was addressing on the occasion of commencement day of College of Speech Language and Hearing Sciences (CSLHS) held at Ziauddin University here on Tuesday.

The CSLHS was the first college of Pakistan, offering diploma and an undergraduate degree BS Speech Language Therapy (SLT) with the collaboration of Speech and Hearing Association of Pakistan (SHAP) and Ziauddin University.

Imran Ismail lauded the endeavours of Ziauddin University and all the others extending volunteer services to provide best clinical services to children and adults suffering from any type of communication disorders. “I am impressed to witness teamwork in your efforts. A number of organizations have failed due to lack of teamwork despite having finest brains on their establishments”, he observed.

The Governor Sindh said, “The University has prepared you not on the academic front but to play a significant role in helping others. This is the quality you must build on. Your country needs your input and you must, at every stage of life, play your part to bring a positive and visible change to make this country free of corruption and poor governance”.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Ziauddin University Pirzada Qasim said, “The CSLHS is now introducing a post graduate program, MS Speech Language Pathology (MSSLP) to further strengthen the knowledge and therapeutic capacities.”

He said that 10 students have been enrolled for the masters program; and the University is working on to train as maximum as possible SLTs to treat and train over 20% population suffering from communication and swallowing disorders.