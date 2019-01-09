Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to bring necessary improvements in the education sector.

Talking to various delegations which called on him at his office here on Wednesday, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the government has sufficiently enhanced the educational budget to achieve this target and in the current fiscal year, as much as Rs.373 billion have been allocated for the education sector. On the other side, only lip-service was done for educational betterment in the previous tenures, he added.

He said that keeping in view the distinctive importance of education sector for national development and prosperity, the government has given particular attention to developing it on modern lines. In fact, education sector is the basis of national development and developed countries of the world have brought laurels home by developing their education sector according to their distinctive needs, he said.

The Chief Minister said that knowledge is a wealth, which is not the property of any single person, but everybody has equal right over it. Our government will provide this right to the children of low-income families, he added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar further stated that education is the best mean of dealing with issues like poverty, unemployment and ignorance. That is why a comprehensive strategy has been devised to synchronize the education sector with the needs and requirements of the present age.

He said that world-class universities play an important role in the national development. PTI government has, therefore, decided to establish three international-standard universities in the province. These universities would be established in northern , southern and central parts of the province. Feasibility studies are being conducted for the establishment of these universities, he informed.