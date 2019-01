Share:

The accountability court has adjourned hearing till January 16 against Ishaq Dar in assets reference case.

The accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case. Former president National Bank and co-accused Saeed Ahmad appeared before court , however accused Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza submitted application for exemption in the case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir expressed displeasure over absence of prosecution witness Muhammad Aftab and summoned him again on next date of hearing along with the relevant record.

The court also summoned three other witnesses to record their statements in corruption reference.

During the hearing, the court accepted the one-day exemption from hearing of two co-accused Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza.