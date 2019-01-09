Share:

rawalpindi - Medical superintendent of Holy Family Hospital has been transferred by Punjab secretary health over his poor performance that exposed during a surprise visit by the Prime Minister Imran Khan to the city’s largest hospital, sources within the hospital informed The Nation on Tuesday.

A duty medical superintendent (night shift) has also been shown the door, they said.

Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department transferred both officers and also issued a notification in this regard.

Those officers who were transferred by the government were identified as Dr Shehzad Ahmed, the MS of Holy Family Hospital and his close aide DMS Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who was serving as AMS (night shift) in the hospital, sources said. They added that Dr Nasir Mehmood had been given additional charge of HFH as MS.

Sources said that the axe of Punjab government and the health department fell over the duo after Prime Minister Imran Khan, who along with Minister of National Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kiyani had visited and inspected various departments of the hospital, found cleanliness condition in the hospital very poor. They said that the PM had expressed his deep concerns over the lack of facilities and other managerial flaws in the hospital and had directed authorities concerned to take strict action against the MS and other staff. Following the directions of the PM, the duo has been shown the door by the higher authorities of Punjab government.

They said, however, that the PM was satisfied about the cleanliness and other facilities being provided to the patients and their attendants in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Raja Bazaar.

According to the notification, Dr Shehzad and Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan were transferred and directed to report to Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department with immediate affects.

Dr Nasir Mehmood, Medical Superintendent Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant was hereby entrusted the additional charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, Holy Family Hospital, in addition to his own duties, till the arrival of regular incumbent, with immediate effect.

VC Rawalpindi Medical University and Chief Executive Allied Hospitals Dr Umar was not available for his comments.