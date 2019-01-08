Share:

FAISALABAD-Commissioner Faisalabad Asif Iqbal Ch has stressed the need for promoting sports activities in youth which is showing declining trend.

He was addressing at a dinner held in the honour of Kabadi teams from Pakistan, India and Iran of championship at Foreign Faculty Rest House. University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Sardar Saifullah Dogar, CPO Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Director Anti-Corruption Mehar Shafqatullah, GCWUF Vice Chancellor Dr Sofia Anwar, UAF’s Professor Dr Shahzad Basra and Deputy Registrar PRP Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari also spoke on the occasion.

Asif Iqbal Ch said that the championship will also help bring the people of the countries to understand closer to each other. He said that Pakistan and Indian teams performed folk dances together. He said that Iran was having a rich culture.

Dr Zafar Iqbal said that it was prerequisite to illuminate the people hearts with the messages of saints’ teachings. He added that Sufism taught us to love humanity, something which would help us in difficult times. He termed the Sufis as scholars who preached love of God, of His prophets and of humanity. He added that it is the need of the hour to promote folk culture and doctrine of saints’ poets among the different segments of the society. He said that students should be encouraged to show their mettle of their talents which Allah Subhanotallah has blessed them.