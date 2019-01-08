Share:

What’s happening in Pakistan? current situation of politics is unsatisfactory. Imran khan’s government is trying to do what is best for Pakistan but is still unable to take good decisions, the blame gaming of government and opposition is rising. Ever since its existence, Pakistan has always faced a poor political system and has never found a leader. After the Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah & Liaqat Ali Khan we have not found such a leader who could make it a strong nation, We face politicians who put the money of the nation in their pockets. They hide their real assets and tell lies. As Pakistan is facing serious economic crisis and internal and external issues, people need a leadership who gathers people as a nation, erases corruption and makes organizations strong, People looking are to Khan’s government.

WARDA RASHID,

Lahore, January 6.