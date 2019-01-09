Share:

LAHORE - IPC registered an impressive victory against ICI Pakistan in the 2nd Premier Super League match played here at the Model Town Whites Cricket Ground. In the first match of the day, IPC overwhelmed ICI Pakistan by six wickets and achieved a third consecutive success. ICI Pakistan scored 105 runs while batting first. For IPC, Imran Adnan bowled brilliantly and clinched three wickets while Omar Farooq bagged two wickets. IPC replied strongly and achieved the required target for the loss of just four wickets. Mohammad Yousuf from ICI Pakistan dismissed three players of IPC. Imran Adnan of IPC was declared man of the match for his brilliant bowling performance. The second match of the day between 3D Modeling and Descon was abandoned due to rain and ultimately, both the sides were awarded one point each. Descon captain Faheem Mukhtar Butt has said that they have prepared really well for the match and they were keen to win it, but the rain came for the rescue of their opponents.