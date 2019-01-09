Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a request had been made to the UK Central Authority regarding absconding PML-N leader Ishaq Dar 's extradition and that the ministry was now waiting for a response.

A three-judge bench headed by the chief justice was hearing a case related to Dar's non-appearance before the apex court in a corruption case pertaining to owning assets approximately valued at Rs831.7 million, disproportionate to his known sources of income. Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar wondered if any "practical work" had been done for Dar’s repatriation who left the country for the United Kingdom in 2017 and did not return despite multiple summons by the apex court.

"Why haven't any funds been recovered from Ishaq Dar , Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ataul Haq Qasmi?" the top judge questioned, adding that funds also had to be recovered from PML-N's Pervaiz Rasheed.

The principal information officer apprised the court that a "two-month deadline lapsed yesterday so notices for recovery will be sent today."

Justice Ijazul Ahsan recalled that the National Accountability Bureau had to write a letter to the British government for Dar's extradition.

"I don't think that the Foreign Office has played any role on this issue," the chief justice interjected.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs' representative told the court that the Foreign Office had already written to the UK Central Authority. "Now their reply is awaited," the representative added. The chief justice reiterated his disappointment at Dar's failure to appear before the court and adjourned the case for a month.