HEBRON - Israeli settlers on Tuesday destroyed 30 olive groves in the town of Yatta in the southern West Bank, according to a local

activist.

A group of settlers chopped down the trees east of Yatta, Ratib al-Jabour, coordinator of the Popular Resistance Committees in the city of Hebron, said.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 700,000 Jewish settlers now live in 196 settlements (built with the Israeli government’s approval) and more than 200 settler outposts (built without its approval) across the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian residents complain of repeated attacks by settlers, who usually enjoy the protection of Israeli military personnel.

Last week, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said that settler attacks in the West Bank rose by 60 percent in 2018, compared to 2017.