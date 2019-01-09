Share:

Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa has responded to the Irish mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor, saying that he is grateful that the latter has proposed to fight him. Nasukawa added that the bout is possible if it's held under kickboxing rules and in a weight category up to 58 kg.

Earlier, McGregor offered to organise an "exhibition bout" with the Japanese kickboxer sometime before summer 2019, but under MMA rules. It's unclear whether the Irish fighter will agree to limit his fighting style to kickboxing rules or if he will manage to fit the weight margin. By the time of his last fight, McGregor weighed 69.85 kg, but he has earlier fought in lighter divisions, down to featherweight, which includes fighters between 61 and 66 kg.