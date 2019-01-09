Share:

LAHORE - Replacement of the current interest-based economic system, even-handed accountability without any concession to those in power, eradication of corruption, end to co-education at all levels, and reduction in ministers’ expenses to spare more funds for the poor and needy people are some of the steps the Jamaat-i-Islami thinks are needed to transform Pakistan into a Madinah-like state, a commitment made recently by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Complete ban on liquor even for non-Muslims, no compromise on Finality of Prophethood, tough measures against terrorism and resistance against foreign pressures and dictations are some other measures the Jamaat wants taken as early as possible.

JI Naib Amir Hafiz Muhammad Idrees explained the significance and practicality of these steps in an interview with The Nation on Tuesday.

He said there was a dire need for riddance from the interest-based economic system. Strongly refuting the impression that no alternative is available to the existing economic system, he said there are banks in Pakistan that have proved that riba-free system is much better than the one being practised for decades. Such banks, he said, earn more profits and give more in charity.

According to him, even some Western countries admit that interest-free economic system is better than the interest-based.

Concentration of wealth is not allowed in Islam. During the period of caliphs, the government functionaries were not allowed to accept gifts and those who did, deposited the same with the Baitul Maal, he said.

An Islamic state is one that provides an environment that makes it easier for everyone to lead lives according to Islamic injunctions and difficult to resort to Haram means.

About the indiscriminate accountability, the JI leader said government functionaries facing allegations should also be held accountable. At present, he said, only the opposition leaders were being subjected to accountability, because of which the process was not even-handed.

He recalled that as caliph Hazrat Omar (RA) presented himself for accountability.

About the state of corruption in the country, the JI leader said it was on the rise. Calling for strict measures to banish the menace, he said the system should be such that no one should have to bribe the state functionaries to get any lawful thing done. At the same time, he said, the system should ensure that no unlawful thing is done by anyone at any cost, in any situation.

Referring to the system of education, Hafiz Idrees said, it was very painful to see a system of co-education operating at all levels. He said separate educational institutions should be for male and female students at all tiers.

He said vulgarity and obscenity should also be dealt with sternly.

The JI leader said that an Islamic state takes care of the poor and needy, both Muslims and non-Muslims. With the birth of a new child, the poor families are given special monthly stipend.

Asked whether Pakistan, already facing myriad of problems, was in a position to give stipends to poor families having new births, he said ministers’ expenses should be slashed to generate funds for such families. The poorest families should be selected for the purpose and the assistance should be started from them.

Replying to a question, Hafiz Idrees said the state of Madinah would remain a dream unless liquor was completely banned in Pakistan. He pointed out that even non-Muslims say that there is no room for wine/liquor in their religions. In such a situation, he said, there should be no problem in imposing the ban.

The JI leader said it was true that Imran Khan had been elected through elections, but there were questions about the fairness of the process. He recalled that PPP leader Bilawal repeatedly addressed Imran Khan as the “selected prime minister”.

Despite all this, he said the JI wanted the PTI government to honour its commitments made to people before the elections. The Jamaat doesn’t want to dislodge the PTI government, he said in categorical terms.

Questioned how long it could take the government to take these steps, he said the PTI leadership should sincerely and seriously start the journey towards the destination. The government should do whatever it can, leaving the rest to the future government, he said.