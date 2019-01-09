Share:

Special lecture on jail laws was conducted to educate under-training judges in Punjab Judicial Academy here on Tuesday. A deputy inspector general delivered the lecture to additional sessions judges. DIG (Jail) Malik Mubashir Ahmad Khan educated the judges on jail laws, prisoners facing death penalty and other jail affairs including entrance to jail, release and execution. “Judges awareness about the jail laws is mandatory. Judges are protectors of fundamental rights of human beings. We should hate crime, not human being,” he said. All the prisoners are provided with facilities as per the law, said the DIG. Later, a question answer session was held. The judges put various questions to the lecturer on the topic.