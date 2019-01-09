Share:

PESHAWAR - Elders of Khyber tribal district on Tuesday rejected the delimitation in all tehsils of Khyber and demanded of the authorities to give atleast one seat of provincial assembly to each of the three tehsils of the merged district.

While initiating a movement for separate province in tribal areas, the office bearers of Khyber Union including Bazaar Gul, Murad Saqi and others in a news conference said they were not taken on board before planning delimitation in tribal district.

They asked the federal government and authorities concerned of the Election Commission to take notice of the injustice with tribal people in the delimitations.

They alleged that certain influential tribal and political leaders distributed the three provincial seats in their own areas and owing to which they strongly reject it. They asked the authorities concerned to announce one provincial assembly seat for Jamrud, Landi Kotal and Bara tehsil.

The president of Khyber Union, Bazaar Gul accused the federal and provincial government for awarding a separate constituency 105 to residents of Landi Kotal with the help of Election Commission of Pakistan to please their elected representatives. He added that the population of only Qambar Khel tribe of Bara tehsil is more than entire four small clans of Landi Kotal tehsil.

About constituency 106, the tribal elders said that an entire constituency has been given to a single tribe of Koki-Khel in Jamrud tehsil while Rajgal area has also been a part of it.

But unfortunately a populated tehsil of Bara which shares borders with Afghanistan and Kurram tribal district has been given constituency 107, that is a matter of great concern, they added.

They rejected the fresh delimitation in Khyber tribal district and asked federal and provincial government and ECP to review its decision and take them into confidence, otherwise warned they will come on roads against the Election Commission of Pakistan for their rights.