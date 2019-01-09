Share:

islamabad - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) created a new diorama on the ethnic wedding costumes of Pakistan (women) depicting wedding and other traditional costumes from all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. The diorama will be inaugurated on January 10 at the Heritage Museum.

The ceremony will feature a specially-produced traditional/wedding costumes show presented by male and female models on ramp on beautiful tunes of the popular folk musical instruments (Rabab, Santoor, Alghoza, Dandung, Saroz and Flute). Live folk musical performances by folk artists and folk musicians are also included in the programme. Lok Virsa is a specialised institution dealing with research, collection, documentation, preservation and dissemination of the Pakistan’s traditional culture. Established in the year 1974, the Institute has made notable achievements in the field of culture at home and abroad. These include establishment of the first ethnological museum in Pakistan, officially named as Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology and popularly known as Heritage Museum, a statement said. The Museum depicts living cultural traditions and lifestyles of people covering whole Pakistan including remote and far-flung areas, presented through three-dimensional creative manner.

The Museum has a covered area of 60,000 square feet which makes it the largest Museum in Pakistan. Besides documenting the indigenous folk heritage of Pakistan, the Museum also projects cultures of other friendly and brotherly countries that share similarities and influences with the culture of Pakistan including China, Iran, Turkey and Central Asian States through various link passages showcasing artefacts contributed by them, the statement added.

The Museum is an important show-window on Pakistan’s living culture which is frequented by around 50,000 visitors a month. This includes VIP delegates, dignitaries, state guests, students, researchers and general public.

The improvement of the existing displays and the creation of new dioramas is an on-going process at the Museum, said the organisers.