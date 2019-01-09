Share:

rawalpindi - An anti-terrorism court awarded death sentence to a killer for murdering a school girl and injuring 3 others while opening indiscriminate firing on a school van, a crime that triggered protests across Kotli Sattian last year.

The court also awarded 43 years of imprisonment to the killer besides imposing fine of Rs1.7 million.

However, the co-accused of the killer was acquitted from the case on lack of evidences.

The prosecution team confirmed the death sentence to the killer of school girl while talking to media men on Tuesday.

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC)-1 Special Judge Asghar Khan awarded capital punishment to main accused Kashif Javed alias Kashi and also imposed fine on him while the second accused Moheen Safdar was acquitted from the case.

The gruesome armed assault, that took place on April 14, 2018 in hilly area of Kotli Sattian, involving Kashif Javed alias Kashi and Moheen Safdar, had left a grade 10 student Areeba Qadeer dead on the spot and 3 other students namely Haleema Iqbal, Ainman Nawaz and Esha Batool critically injured. Kotli Sattian police had registered a case against the accused under the clauses of murder and anti terrorism act.

The then Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Ali along with his team had managed to arrest the attackers during a raid in Kashmir.

According to details, ATC Number 1 Special Judge Asghar Khan took up murder case when prosecution team led by Raja Sattar Ullah Advocate argued before the court that Kashif and his friend Moheen had opened indiscriminate firing on a school van carrying girl students when the driver of van tried to stop them from teasing the students.

He added that the armed assault left one girl dead and injured 3 others. He said that police registered case and held the killers who during investigation confessed their crime. The prosecutor prayed to the court to award death sentence to the accused.

Mirza Ansar Nawaz and Farooq Awan advocate, the defence, opposed the death punishment to their clients. After completion of the arguments of the both parties, ATC Number 1 Special Judge Asghar Khan awarded death sentence to Kashif and 43 years imprisonment.

He was also ordered to pay Rs1.7 million as compensation to legal heirs of deceased Areeba Qadeer.

Talking to media men, Raja Sattar Ullah, the prosecutor, said that his team had brought the culprit to justice.

“The court completed the trial in record time and provided justice to victim families,” he said.

He said that the court would issue the detailed verdict in the case on January 9, 2019.