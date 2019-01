Share:

A 35-year-old man was found dead in Chauburji Park in the limits of Lytton Road police on early Tuesday. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue. Police said apparently, the deceased was a drug addict who died because of severe cold. Some passersby spotted the body alongside a footpath in Chauburji Park on early Tuesday and alerted the police by phone. The police were investigating the death.