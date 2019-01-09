Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that Karachi is facing many problems besides environmental pollution for which KMC taking various measures.

“If any organisation is working in this connection then all possible help and cooperation will be provided to them by KMC. WWF performing well and hope more cooperation will continue.”

He expressed these views talking to a delegation of WWF in his office on Tuesday. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Director Coordination Masood Alam were also present was present on this occasion.

The delegation informed Mayor that measures were being taken under the MoU signed with KMC for eliminate the environment pollution, measures for alternative energy, and protection of mangroves and providing better environment to turtle. 50 thousand trees will be planted at the coastal belt and in other places.

Akhtar said that joint efforts required eliminating the environment pollution in the city. He said KMC working in various fields and anti-encroachments drive also helped in this regard as clean environment will be for animals of Karachi zoo after eliminating encroachments. We have made their lives secured. WWF also cooperate in planting of trees in parks, roadside and trees plan in Kashmir road sports complex.

The mayor thanked the delegation for helping in the environment pollution elimination.