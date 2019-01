Share:

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a new range of rain and snowfall in upper and central parts of the country from Friday to Saturday.

According to a statement issued by Met Office snowfall is expected in Malakand, Hazara Division, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir while rain is expected in scattered places of Sukkur division, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan and Dera Gazi Khan.

On the other hand, rain is also expected in Karachi including Sindh and parts of Makran.