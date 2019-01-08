Share:

MULTAN-Speakers at a Road Safety Seminar stressed upon the citizens especially youth on Tuesday to follow traffic rules. The seminar was jointly organized by the National Highways and Motorways police and Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Bahauddin Zakariya University, here at the campus.

The experts underlined the importance of following traffic rulers for the students. Sector Commander of Motorways police Atif Shahzad said on this occasion that the students could avoid fatal road crashes by following traffic rules. Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Akhtar stressed upon the students to take special care while driving.

Road Safety Officer Gulzar Hussain said that people needed to understand that following traffic rules was in their own interest and it was a sign of being good civilized citizens.