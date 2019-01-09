Share:

NAB closed the ongoing inquiry against PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, a spokesman for the authority said on Tuesday. He said the decision to end the inquiry was taken during the meeting of the Executive Board. He spokesman claimed that the inquiry related to allotment of LDA plots in Lahore against the Chaudhrys was closed due to lack of evidence.

He also clarified that it was the unanimous decision of the Executive Board to end the inquiry and this decision was not taken by NAB Chairman alone.