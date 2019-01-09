Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former finance minister Miftah Ismail Ahmed in the LNG scam in the capacity as former chairman SSGCL Board.

The National Accountability Bureau Executive Board has converted the LNG inquiry into investigation against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Arshad Mirza, former secretary petroleum, Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq, former MD PSO, Yaqub Sattar, Deputy Managing PSO.

According to available documents with The Nation, the NAB Rawalpindi issued the call-up notice to Miftah on January 01, 2018 with the subject: “call up notice to the person acquainted with the facts of the case U/S 19 of NA, 1999, inquiry against the authorities including Prime Minister, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, concerned secretary, Management of SUI Southern Gas Company, M/S Elengy Terminal Pakistan Limited (EPTL) and others regarding illegal award of LNG tender to ETPL.”

It further said whereas the competent authority has taken the cognizance of an offence allegedly committed by Miftah Ismail Ahmad under the provision of NAO 1999. Whereas the inquiry has revealed that he (Miftah) is in possession of information/evidence regarding award of contract of LNG and LNG sale agreement with EETPL etc which relates to the commission of the said offence.

NAB asked the Miftah Aismail that to appear on January 11, 2018 at the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi before NAB Investigation Officer for discussion and recording your statement being ex-chairman of SSGC Board on LNG Terminal to ETPL, LSA with EETPL, Tri-Partite Agreement and LNG Import from Qatar etc.

It further warned that failing to comply with the notice may entail penal consequences as provided in Serial 2 of the schedule of NAO1999.

The Supreme Court on September 10, 2018 directed NAB to complete inquiry against former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others for alleged corruption in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) contract with Qatar and submitted report on it.

The case was registered in 2015 on the complaint of Shahid Sattar, an energy expert at NAB Karachi, against Abbasi for awarding the LNG import contract which allegedly caused a huge loss to the national exchequer.

In February last year, the Supreme Court of Pakistan fixed a plea filed by Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed seeking disqualification of Abbasi over alleged corruption in the award of LNG import contract.