Share:

KARACHI - The 5th PTBF National Ranking Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 will start today (Wednesday) here at Arena Bowling Alley, Karachi.

Addressing the press conference along with PTBF secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman and Aleem Agha, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) vice president Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem, who is also CEO of Virtual Axis, said that the mega championship carries a prize money of more than Rs 300,000 while trophies and shirts were also provided by the organisers. “The PTBF had allocated this event to Virtual Axis in 2014 and in the very first year, I managed to gather more than 500 bowlers from across the country, while more than 250 girls also participated in the inaugural edition, which was a record, while I distributed a whopping Rs 1 million cash, trophies and other valuable prizes to the participants.”

He said this time too, the main attraction of the championship is the inter-school event, in which 240 school kids from different schools of Karachi will be seen in action. “The event will roll into action today at 11am with inter-school and amateur categories and the masters singles. The inter-schools, trios, amateurs and media categories will start from tomorrow. We tried to include ladies category as well, but due to shortage of female players, we were left with no other option but to scrap ladies category.”

Mustaqeem said they are taking only Rs 5,000 entry fee, while they will spend Rs 7,200 on every player. “We don’t want to mint money, but to provide quality and competitive competitions to bowlers. The championship will conclude on January 13. We are expecting Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza to grace the closing ceremony as chief guest, while inauguration ceremony will be attended by five former national champions and we want to honor them.”

He said three-time national champion Ijaz is the top seed while other major players like former national champion Saleem Baig, Shabbir Lashkarwala, Ali Suria, Aleem Agha, Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem, Danish Bakhsi, Fazil Mania featuring the event while national champion Sardar Ahmer Abbas Saldera will miss the event, as he is in UK for his studies.

The PTBF vice president said for the very first time in history of Pakistan tenpin, each player will be given 24 games each in order to provide them an opportunity to enable them to compete at international level. “For the first time, oiling machine is being used and the PTBF provided this machine. We will pick up top 10 kids from schools and take them to amateur category. We will provide them training and also send them abroad for international events.”

He said through this tournament, they are going to adopt a policy, which will duly signed by the federation that only players, who took part in national ranking tournaments, would be eligible to play in international events. “It a great initiative and genuine bowlers will take huge benefit from this step. While for the first time, huge sponsorship is being witnessed, which is a good sign for bowling promotion in Pakistan. I will like to personally thank SportsFever360, as for the first time, live digital broadcast will be witnessed, which will help bowling get huge recognition in Pakistan, while I am also grateful to Vital Tea, YES, Atrium Mall, All-Sindh Private Schools Management, PAC for their all-out support.

“We are planning to hold inter-school tenpin bowling championship in July this year, in which entire Sindh schools will be seen in action. I want to say a big thanks to all the sports journalists for their time and support for this wonderful sport. Rather than begging from government and others, my main focus is private sector and I am sure our efforts will bear fruit soon,” he added.

Sharing his views, PTBF Secretary Ijaz congratulated Khawaja Mustaqeem for his tireless efforts and ensuring such wonderful arrangements. “Keeping in mind highly limited resources, the federation is doing everything, it can to take this game to every corner of the country. I have sold my house to construct a bowling alley and run from post to pillar to help the youth. When I introduced bowling in 2004, there were hardly a few bowlers available, but thanks to Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem, Aleem Agha, Saleem Baig, Muhammad Hussian Chatha, we managed to attract thousands of youngsters.

“We have arranged international coach to train our youth but Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is still unmoved as they only allocate Rs 500,000 annual grant and that too we didn’t receive yet, as PSB doesn’t have funds. I played one of the best bowling of Pakistan’s history in recently-concluded international event in USA with average of 192, while we have spent Rs 1.2 million but PSB is not in mood to release the amount we spent from own pocket,” he added.

“I have no desire to cling onto the federation. I offer anyone to come and take over with just one promise that is to take Pakistan tenpin bowling to new heights. I can’t see this sports die, which I have given blood. I once again promise that I will not hesitate to help the youth and will do whatever I can to provide them opportunities both at national and international levels,” Ijaz concluded.