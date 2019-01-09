Share:

NELSON:- James Neesham has been ruled out of the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring strain, it was confirmed on Tuesday. The all-rounder picked up the injury in the final ODI of the three-match series as New Zealand sealed it 3-0. Doug Bracewell will replace Neeshan with Tim Southee leading the side. Neesham, who returned to the ODI squad after a long lay-off, scored 123 runs in the 3 games at a strike rate of 219.64 and picked up six wickets at an average of 20. “He’s iced and compressed the injury and will be reassessed in a couple of days,” Kiwi physio Vijay Vallabh said.